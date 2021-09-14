Mary Elsie Smith, age 76, of Auburn, Ky., passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Mary was born in Logan County, Ky. on Aug. 21, 1945, to the late John Henry and Emma Lee (White) McFarland. Mary attended New Life Baptist Church in Auburn, retired from the Hosiery Mill, and was working as a custodian with Vermont Gauge in Franklin.
Mary is preceded in death by her three sisters, Shirley Ann Brawley, Emma Jean Carroll, and Rosa Lee Reece.
Mary is survived by her husband of 58 years, James Robert “Bud” Smith; son, James Michael Smith (Kim) of Lewisburg; daughter, Brenda Lee Smock (Billy Miracle) of Auburn; three grandchildren, Chrissy Bryan, Deanna Burchett, and Austin Smock, and four great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Bryan, Aidyn Bryan, Roman Bryan, and Layla Burchett.
Funeral services for Mary Elsie Smith were conducted Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel with Bro. Tony Brown officiating. Burial followed in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 5-8 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 8 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are Tracy Hann, Troy Smock, David Hutcheson, Tony Minnicks, Anthony Burchett, and Billy Murphy.
