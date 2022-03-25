John C. Blanton, age 74, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.
John was born in Davis County, Ky. on Sept. 9, 1947, to the late Robert and Mary Catherine (Himes) Blanton. John was a member of the Muddy River Baptist Church, a United States Army veteran John C. Blanton
serving in Vietnam, and retired after over 40 years as a sales rep with Curtis 1000.
John is preceded in death by his six brothers, Dick, Bill, Fred, Charlie, Tom, and Darrell Blanton.
John is survived by his wife of 24 years, Freida (Hayes) Blanton; step-son, Travis Madison (Jessica) of Brownsville, Ky.; step-daughter, Dana Alice Burnam (Ryan) of Bowling Green, Ky.; four grandchildren; Aiden, Ella, Emory and Brinlee, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for John C. Blanton were conducted Thursday, March 24 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville with Bro. Robert Futrell and Bro. Mickey Meguiar officiating. Burial followed in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation began Thursday, March 24 from 12 p.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are Mickey Meguire, Keith Hayes, Ryan Burnam, Travis Madison, Ronnie Crafton, Warren Blackford, David Johnson, and James Appling.
The family has asked that donations be made to the Logan County Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
