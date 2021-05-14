Lee Roy Whittaker, 88 of Lewisburg, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, May 16 at 3 p.m. at Price Funeral Home with Bro. Buddy Crabtree and Bro. Richard Allen officiating. Burial will be in the Beechland Cemetery in Lewisburg. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Sunday, May 16 from 1 p.m. until time of service.
Due to current mandates set forth by the governor of Kentucky, there is an occupancy limit of 75 inside the funeral home facility, not including funeral home staff or officiating clergy. It is also required that a mask be correctly worn at all times while inside the facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.