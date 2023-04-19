Cynthia June Brown Schleiter, 65, of Lewisburg, Ky., passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at her home.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 21 at 12 p.m. at Price Funeral Home with Bro. Jonathon Hadden and Chris Penrod officiating. Burial will follow in the Fitzhugh Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Thursday, April 20 after 5 p.m. and Friday, April 21 from 9 a.m. until time of the service.
