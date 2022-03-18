With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Phyllis Marie Cottrell of Lewisburg, Ky., who passed away March 4, 2022, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Ky. She was born May 28, 1947, the daughter of the late Emerson Knox Allen and the late Margaret Marie Ethridge Allen of Adairville, Ky. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was proceeded in death by her sister, Judy Allen of Adairville, Ky. and he brother, William Van Allen of Russellville, Ky.
Phyllis is survived by her sons, Allen Price (Jami) of English, Ind. and Kevin Archer (Rochelle) of Odon, Ind.; her brothers, Glenn Allen (Joy) of Springfield, Tenn. and Winn Allen (Gayle) of Russellville, Ky.; her sisters, Connie Garrett of Clifty, Ky. and Rita Archer (George) of Odon, Ind., and her sister-in-law, Glenda Allen of Russellville, Ky. She had several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews that loved her dearly.
The family has chosen cremation in Odon, Ind. There will be a Celebration of Life service held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the House of Prayer Church (829 Todd Deerlick Road, Lewisburg). The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m.
The family asks that flowers or gifts be taken to the church.
