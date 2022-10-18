Elizbeth R. Hall, 97, of Adairville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Creekwood Place in Russellville, Ky.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church in Adairville, Ky. with Brother Carl Freudenthal officiating. Burial followed in the Greenwood Cemetery in Adariville, Ky. Visitation began Saturday, Oct. 15 from 5-8 p.m. at Kirby Funeral Services Russellville and Sunday, Oct. 16 at New Hope Baptist Church Adairville from 11 a.m. until time of service.
