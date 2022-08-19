James “Buddy” Wilkins, age 78, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at the Logan Memorial Hospital.
Buddy was born in Simpson County, Ky. on April 24, 1944, to the late James Nelson and Mary Alice (Berry) Wilkins. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Linda Gale (Coleman) Wilkins. He was a member of the Middleton Baptist Church, a farmer, a big Nascar fan, and formerly an avid tractor puller.
Buddy is survived by his son Chad Wilkins (Rhesa) of Russellville, Ky.; daughter, Jama Madison (Chris) of Russellville, Ky.; sister, Mary Ann Wilson (Jimmy) Russellville, Ky.; two grandchildren, Anna Gale Wilkins and Raylan Wilkins, and two nieces, Kristen Coleman and Kayla Coleman.
Funeral services for Buddy Wilkins were conducted Thursday, Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Barry Raley, Jama Madison, and Chad Wilkins officiating. Burial followed in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation began Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel, and Thursday, Aug. 11 from 8 a.m. until funeral time.
Pallbearers are Mark Coleman, Lonny Epley, Mark Harper, Kenny Thomas, John Sanford, Larry Gorham, Joey Hood, and Joe Tayler. Honorary pallbearers are Carol Browning, Charlie Hughes, Ray Hughes, Danny Hughes, and Gary Cook.
The family has asked that donations be made to Victory Junction, 4500 Adams Way, Randle, North Carolina 27317, or to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.