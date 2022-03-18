Andrea Lynette “Buffy” Dotson, age 55, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Buffy was born in Batavia, N.Y. on Nov. 30, 1966, to Casper William Sanderson III and Jean Carol (Miner) Sanderson. She formerly worked with K-Mart in the automotive section and patient services with Jenny Stuart Hospital.
Buffy is survived by her father and mother, Bill and Jean Sanderson of Lakeland, Fla.; husband, Ronnie Dotson; three sons, William Horsley of Russellville, Ky., Michael Horsley of Russellville, Ky., and Alexander Dotson of Philpot, Ky.; two daughters, Alexis Horsley and Tiffany Dotson both of Russellville, Ky.; a sister, Raquel Renea Cooper (Mike) of Russellville, Ky., and three grandchildren.
Funeral services for Andrea Lynette “Buffy” Dotson will be conducted Friday, March 18 at 4 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Greg Huguley officiating. Cremation will follow. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Friday, March 18 from 12 p.m. until service time at 4 p.m.
