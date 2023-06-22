Summer Choate Williams, 39, of Springfield, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at TriStar Northcrest Medical Center in Springfield, Tenn.
Graveside services were held on Saturday, June 17 at 11 a.m. at Summer Breeze Cemetery with Bro. Steve Penley officiating. Visitation began on Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Summers and Sons Funeral Home.
