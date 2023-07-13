Pamela Jane Thompson, 54, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023.
The family has chosen cremation and will have a visitation at Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel on Thursday, July 13 from 5-7 p.m.
Updated: July 14, 2023 @ 4:17 pm
