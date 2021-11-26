Valerie Michelle Blanton, age 51, of Auburn, Ky., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.
Valerie was born in Bowling Green, Ky. on Sept. 28, 1970, to the late Dale Malone Osman and Brenda Gayle (Johnson) Williamson. Valerie is a member of Cave Spring Baptist Church and worked at WestRock in Bowling Green as a line lead.
Along with her father, Valerie is preceded in death by her sister, Tonya Dalton; her maternal grandfather, Billie Johnson, and her maternal grandparents, Charles and Dorothy Sandlin.
Valerie is survived by her maternal grandmother, Earline Johnson of Auburn; her mother and step-father, Brenda and Gary Williamson of Nancy, Ky.; two sons, Broderick Blanton and Nicholas Blanton both of Lexington, Ky.; her brother, Jeremy Osman of Nancy, Ky.; a step-brother, Chris Williamson of Nancy, Ky., and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services for Valerie Michelle Blanton will be conducted Saturday, Nov. 27 at 2:30 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel with Bro. Tony McAlister officiating. Burial will follow in the Felts Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Saturday, Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. until funeral time at 2:30 p.m.
