George Samuel Guion, age 78, from Russellville, Ky., passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
George was a Logan County, Ky. native born Dec. 15, 1943, to the late John Hamlin Guion Junior and Winnie Minnix Guion. He was an avid golfer and cigar aficionado. He enjoyed making people laugh and spoiling his dogs. He could be heard bragging about his three daughters, Lori Green, Emily Feaster (Brian), and Cynthia Truxillo (Jared). He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, “Johnny” Guion.
George is survived by his brother, Joseph Taylor Guion of Taylor, Miss.; his sister, Linda Carol Gilliam of Russellville, Ky., and four grandchildren, Ricky Green, Jada Guion, Christopher Feaster, and Drake Truxillo.
George requested no services at this time. He was a friend to all and will be missed by so many. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Fla.
