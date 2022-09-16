Helen K. Kennedy, 95, of Russellville, Ky., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Hospice House of Southern KY in Bowling Green, Ky.
Born Saturday, Sept. 25, 1926, Helen is the daughter of the late Wilson Sears and the late Teanie Brown Sears. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Leland Kenner. She was a line worker at Emerson Electric and a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Lewisburg, Ky.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Shirley Jeanne Perkerson (Michael) of Russellville, Ky.; sons, Jerry Kenner (Judy) of Lewisburg, Ky., and Mark Kennedy (Sheila) of Russellville, Ky.; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. at Price Funeral Home, Inc. located at 252 E. Green St., Lewisburg, KY with Bro. Ronnie Forrest and Bro. Tim Nugent officiating. Burial will follow in the Lewisburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.