Arnold Scott “Scotty” Leavell, 68, of Elkton, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 3 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Missionary Church in Elkton with Rev. Charles Leavell and Rev. Phillip Suber officiating. Burial will follow in the Glenwood-Elkton Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the church Saturday, April 3 from 11 a.m. until time of service. Latham Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
