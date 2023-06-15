Macie Epley, 83, of Russellville, Ky., passed away on Thursday, June 08, 2023, at her home.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m. at Summers and Son Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Chandlers Chapel Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m. until time of service.
