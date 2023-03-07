David Wayne Ramsey, 68, of Auburn, Ky., passed away at his home from an accident from the storm on March 3, 2023.
A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, March 7 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Kirby Funeral Services Russellville with Bro. Johnny Fuller officiating with cremation to follow. Visitation will be held at the fuenraol home on Tuesday, March 7 from 11 a.m. until time of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.