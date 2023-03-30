Peggy Jane Parrish Porter, age 64, of Lewisburg, Ky., passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Hospice House in Bowling Green, Ky.
Peggy was born in Logan County, Ky. on Nov. 4, 1958, to the late Alfred Loyd and Anna Yvone (Marshall) Parrish. She was a member of the Lighthouse of Truth, a retired florist in Russellville, Ky., a Kentucky Colonel, a Kentucky Girl Scout Counsel member, Logan County Chairperson for the Republican Party, and had Bible study with the homeless. She received a presidential inauguration invitation to the White House for President George Hubert Bush.
Along with her parents, Peggy is preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Michael W. Porter; a brother, Arnold; a sister, Gayle, and a stepdaughter, Shelly Porter.
Peggy is survived by her two sons, retired United States Airforce Engineer Paul Henley, Jr. (Leanna) of Billings, Mont. and Robert Loyd Henley (Arlene) of Russellville, Ky.; daughter, Becky Porter Chandler (Brandon) of Deerlick, Ky.; step-son, Daniel Brice Porter of Russellville, Ky.; brother Robert (Kim) of Borden, Ind.; sisters and sisterhood, Darlene, Denise, Lisa, Donna, Dolly, and Sherry; seven grandchildren, Paul Benjamin Henley III, Jacob Wade Henley, Lucas Henley, Sammy Henley, Kaylee Chandler, Allie Chandler, and Casey Porter; three step-grandchildren, Destiny Porter, Gracie Porter, and Cameron Porter, and three great-grandchildren, Eva, Simon, and Paul Benjamin IV.
Funeral services for Peggy Jane Parrish Porter were conducted Sunday, March 26 at 2 p.m. at the Pleasant Union General Baptist Church in Deerlick with Bro. Glenn Ramsey officiating. Burial followed in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Russellville, Ky. Visitation began at Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel Saturday, March 25 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 26 at the Pleasant Union General Baptist Church from 1 p.m. until services at 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are Paul Henley, Jr., Brandon Chandler, Lucas Henley, Sammy Henley, Daniel Porter, Bobby Henley, Jacob Henley, and Paul Benjamin Henley, III.
