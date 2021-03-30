Tammy Lynn Crafton, age 57, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at her home.
Tammy was a native of Camp Lejeune, N.C., born Dec. 13, 1963, to Clifton Gerald Head and Carol Harrington Head. She worked in quality control for the Carpenter Company, was a hospital corpsman in the United States Navy, and was a member of New Union Baptist Church.
Tammy is survived by her husband of 19 years, Wendell Crafton; her mother, Carol Head of Shepherdsville, Ky.; one son, Jaime Helle of Russellville, Ky.; one sister, Misty Mason and husband Alan of Shepherdsville, Ky.; two grandchildren, Caleb McCoy and Christian Helle, and one niece, Carli Mason.
Funeral services for Tammy Lynn Crafton will be conducted Tuesday, March 30 at 1 p.m. at Summers & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Blick officiating. Burial will follow on the Crafton Farm. A walk-through visitation will be held Tuesday, March 30 from 11 a.m. until the service hour of 1 p.m. Please observe CDC guidelines of social distancing and wearing of face coverings.
Memorial donations may be made to New Union Baptist Church or Hosparus Health of Barren River. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.