June Zibart, age 87, of Auburn, Ky., passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, Ky.
June was born in St. Joseph, Mo. on March 29, 1934, to the late Lorett Hover and Olive Agnes Hensley Hover. She was a homemaker and was of the Methodist faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund Lee Zibart.
June is survived by two sons, Philip Lee Zibart and wife Judy of Auburn, Ky. and Robert Edmund Zibart and wife Julie of Auburn, Ky.; six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
The family of June Zibart has chosen cremation and there will be no services at this time. Summers and Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Logan County Humane Society, 1230 Morgantown Road, Russellville, KY 42276.
