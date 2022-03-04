Savannah Lee Posey Long, 77, passed away Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at TriStar-Skyline Medical Center, Nashville, Tenn.
Funeral services were held Thursday, March 3 at 1 p.m. at Marriah Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at the church Thursday, March 3 from 11 a.m. until time of service. Masks are required. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
