Terry J. Creighton, of Dunmor, Ky., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at home with his beloved wife by his side after a lengthy battle with leukemia and bladder cancer.
Terry was born on Oct. 12, 1953, to Evelyn M. (Krohmer) Creighton and John C. Creighton in Hazel Green, Wis. He grew up in Marengo, Ill., and graduated from Marengo High School. He worked in construction his whole life, beginning in Marengo, Ill. and eventually moving to Dunmor, Ky. in 1990, where he and his wife owned and operated “Creighton Concrete Construction” and “CC’s” (Camp Creighton) before retiring a few years ago. He was a master woodworker, an avid hunter, and a lover of NASCAR and his dogs.
Preceding Terry in death were his parents; sister, Karen Richardson), and brother, Raymond Creighton.
Terry is survived by his wife, Wendi (Smith Banda) Creighton; his children, Jim (Melisa) Creighton of Elgin, Ill., Aimee Creighton of Machesney Park, Ill., Tom (Bridgette) Banda of Murfeesboro, Tenn., Derek (Chrissy) Banda of Russellville, Ky., Stefanie Banda of Nashville, Tenn., and Keylee (Daniel) Phillips of Nortonville, Ky.; his three sisters, Janice (Kenneth) Heuer of Argos, Ind., Dianne (Duane) Wirth of Belvidere, Ill., and Jackie (Mark) Trivellini of Crystal Lake, Ill.; sixteen grandchildren, and one great-grandson.
A “Celebration of Life” will take place on Saturday, Oct 8, 2022, from 2-6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 29, 153 Legion Ln, Russellville, KY 42276.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a monetary contribution to Wendi Creighton in a show of support.
