Rev. Roger Dale Skipworth, 67, of Elkton, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Monday, July 5 at 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Bro. Curtis McGhee and Bro. Chris Skipworth officiating. Burial followed in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Lewisburg. Visitation began at the church Monday, July 5 from 10 a.m. until service time. Price Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
