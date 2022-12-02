Relda Lee Wood, 80, of Russellville, left this world to be with her Lord on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Relda was born in Logan County on June 27, 1942, to the late George Athie and Ora Lee (Dunn) Gidcumb. She attended Russellville High School where she developed a great passion for music as a trombonist in the legendary Mrs. Hazel Carver’s concert and marching bands. The greatest highlight of her high school career was being a member of the Russellville High School Brass Quintet that performed in Miami, Fla. at the Music Educators’ National Conference.
Relda was member of Second Baptist Church in Russellville. and was baptized May 1, 1955. Devoted to her family, church and community, she taught both Bible and Sunday School, coached softball, sponsored a 4-H club, and actively supported the high school band and athletic booster organizations. She worked in retail for the Louisville Store, Sears and Roebuck, and was the assistant manager for Houchens Market and the Dollar General Market. In addition to retail, Relda worked as the lunchroom manager for 20 years at Stevenson Elementary School. She was a Kentucky Colonel, listed in the Who’s Who in America, a founding member of the Logan County Humane Society, and a charter member for the Logan County Habitat for Humanity.
Along with her parents, Relda was preceded in death by her husband, David Glean Wood; her son, David Stephen (Steve) Wood; her grandson, Ryan David Wood; and her sister, Georgie Ann Gidcumb.
Relda is survived by her three daughters, Terri (Murrell) Collins of Gamaliel, Gayle (Mark) Isgrigg of Crestwood, and Robin Wood of Russellville; her grandchildren, Bryan and Brad Isgrigg, Chase (Amber) Collins, Lauren (Joe) Moore, and London Wood; and great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Reed Moore and Blake and Jaxon Collins, and Julie Embry, whom she loved like a daughter.
Funeral services for Relda Lee Wood were conducted on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Ron Wells and Jimmy Davenport officiating. Burial followed in the Russellville Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Visitation began on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service 2:30 p.m. at the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel.
Pallbearers were Mike Duncan, Tony Norman, George Offutt, Bobby Grayson, Keith Prince and Kevin Prince.
