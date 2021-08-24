Scott Christmas, age 51, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the Greenview Regional Hospital.
Scott was born in Logan County, Ky. on July 1, 1970, to Glendell Lee Christmas and the late Mary Lee (Smith) Christmas. He was a member of the Post Oak Baptist Church and was an engineer with Kobe Aluminum.
Scott is survived by his father, Glendell Lee Christmas of Russellville; wife Laura Christmas; a son, Cade Christmas; two brothers, Sammy Christmas (Freda) of Russellville and Steve Christmas (Robin) of Paducah; eight nephews; two nieces; one great-nephew, and a cousin.
Graveside services for Scott Christmas will be conducted Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. at the Maple Grove Cemetery with Bro. Nick Stamps officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel.
Pallbearers are Heath Colvin, Patrick Christmas, Phillip Christmas, Mike Perdue, Charles Crider, John Head, and Barton Christmas.
The family ask that donations be made to the Post Oak Baptist Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and graveside.
