Deborah Hughes, 65, of Elkton, Ky., passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, April 5 at 11 a.m. at the Gospel Tabernacle Church with Reverends Timothy Hughes, Alfred Daves, and Craig Jackson officiating. Burial followed at the Glenwood Cemetery in Elkton. Visitation began Tuesday, April 4 from 5-8 p.m. at the Todd County Funeral Home and again on Wednesday, April 5 from 9 a.m. until time of service at the church.
