Mary Ruth Woodward, age 82, of Auburn, Ky., passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at the Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Ky.
Mary Ruth was born in Logan County, Ky. on Feb. 24, 1940, to the late Cephus Edward and Alma Gladys (Jones) Henderson. She was a member of the Auburn Baptist Church for over 57 years, formerly worked at the Logan County Hospital, and retired as a nurse working with Dr. Charles Mathis.
Mary Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Minor Evans Woodward; son, Winston Woodward; her brothers, Larry Henderson and Melvin Henderson, and a sister, Joyce Blaylock.
Mary Ruth is survived by her son, Alan Woodward (Beverly) of Auburn, Ky.; two sisters, Fannie Belle Atkinson of Russellville, Ky. and Sue Wyatt of Lewisburg, Ky.; two grandchildren, Connor Woodward and Katherine Woodward, and daughter-in-law, Sharon Hardin.
Funeral services for Mary Ruth Woodward will be conducted Friday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. in the Auburn Baptist Church with Bro. David Daughtery, Bro. Butch Marshall, and Bro. Gene Vincent officiating. Burial will follow in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will begin Thursday, Dec. 15 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel and Friday, Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. at the Auburn Baptist Church.
Pallbearers are Butch Marshall, Allen Corum, Kevin White, Ben Harper, Mark Barrow, and Kenny Campbell.
