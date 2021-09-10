Robert L. “Bobby” Blackford, age 78, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at his home.
Blackford was a Logan County native born June 12, 1943, to the late Willie Lee Blackford and Ada Margaret Strode Blackford. He was founder and owner of Blackford Real Estate and Auction Company in Russellville, was a member of the National Auctioneers Association in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama. He was Board President of the Russellville Rural Fire Department, a member of the Logan County, Adairville, and Robertson County Chambers of Commerce, and was a member of New Friendship Baptist Church.
Blackford is survived by wife, Carolyn Blackford.
Funeral services for Robert L. “Bobby” Blackford will be conducted on Monday, Sept. 6 at 1 p.m. at Summers and Son Funeral Home with Bro. Gene Vincent and Bro. Robert Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Monday, Sept. 6 from 10 a.m. and last until the time of the service at 1 p.m.
Pallbearers are the Russellville Rural Fire Department. Honorary pallbearers Billy Martin, Carr Robey, Wally Gilliam, Kevin Wright, Buddy Wilkins, Steve Stinson, and Steve Stratton.
Memorial donations can be made to the Logan County Humane Society or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
