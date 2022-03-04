Gene Warren, 75, of Elkton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Jennie Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville.
Graveside service were held Thursday, March 3 at 11 a.m. with full military rites at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville with Rev. Rebecca Reeder officiating. Todd County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
