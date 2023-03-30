James Kenneth Penrod Sr., 83, of Lewisburg, Ky., passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Hospice Center of Southern Ky. in Bowling Green, Ky.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, March 25 at 1 p.m. at Price Funeral Home with Bro. Darrin Pentecost, Bro. Tony Blake, and Chris Penrod officiating. Burial followed in the Fitzhugh Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Friday, March 24 at 5 p.m. and Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. until time of service.
