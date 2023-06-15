Ramona Gail Keithley, 67, of Adairville, Ky., passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at her home.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 16 at 2 p.m. at Price Funeral Home, Inc. with Bro. Jeremy Whitney officiating. Burial will follow at the McPherson Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Thursday, June 15 at 5 p.m. and Friday, June 16 from 9 a.m. until time of service.
