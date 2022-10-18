Nancy Carol Day, 81, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2022, at her home.
She is the daughter of the late H.E. Watlington and Mildred (Chenault) Watlington. She is also preceded in death by her late husband, James Day and brother, Don Ricky Watlington.
She spent many years of her life as a supervisor for J.C. Penny Catalog division.
She is survived by her love William Chick of Russellville, Ky.; daughter, Donna Copen (Dennis) of Russellville, Ky.; son, Jefferey Watlington (JoAnn) of Nashville, Tebb.; brother, Dennis Watlington of Arizona; sisters, Janice Gray of Murrieta, Claid, Gail Brunner of Texas, and Brenda Wright (Ezra) of Lilburn, Ga.; granddaughter, Emily Paige Copen of Russellville, Ky.; family, Tony Chick (Carol) of Russellville, Ky., Michael Chick (Bonnie) of Russellville, Ky., Travis Chick (Christie) of Russellville, Ky., Lisa Lack (Steve) of Russellville, Ky., and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family & friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Kirby Funeral Services Russellville are in charge of the arrangements and cremation. Please keep the family and friends in your prayers.
