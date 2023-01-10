Brother Charles Lashley, 82, of Auburn, Ky., passed away of natural causes on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Brother Charles was saved at the age of 16 at Ollie United Baptist Church in Edmonson County, Ky. He was a member of Sycamore Liberty Missionary Baptist Church in Logan County, Ky.
Brother Charles was born in Logan County, Ky on March 17, 1940, to the Late Leonard and Mae Lashley. He is preceded in death by his son, Timothy Lee Lashley; sister, Delanie Bailey; brother-in-law, Glen Bailey, and bother, Kelly Lashley.
Charles is survived by his wife, Nyoka Lashley of 65 years; two sons, Charles Edward Lashley and wife Delores of Hollister, Calif. and Rex Alan Lashley and wife Barbara of Auburn, Ky.; sister-in-law, Christie Lashley; five grandchildren, Jon Mark Starks and wife Sarah Starks, Tamera Niccole Lonoae’a and husband Robert Lonoae’a, Timothy Alan Lashley, Nicholas Mitchell Lashley, and Justin Lashley, and five great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. at Little Freedom Missionary Baptist Church, 262 Echo Valley Rd., Auburn, KY 42206. The services were conducted by Brother Matthew Reeves. Visitation began at the church from 4-5 p.m. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
