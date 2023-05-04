Rita Mae Crafton, 65, of Jason Ridge, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at her home.
A Celebration of Life service was held Saturday, April 29 at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Union Church with Jeremy Brooks officiating. Burial followed in Wiley’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation began Friday, April 28 at 5 p.m. at Price Funeral Home and Saturday, April 29 at 12 p.m. at the church until time of service.
