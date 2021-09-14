Devin Lee Center, 18, of Auburn, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel with Bro. Clayton Center officiating, Cremation to follow. Visitation began at the funeral home Saturday, Sept. 11 from 12 p.m. until service time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.