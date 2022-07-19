Betty Castile, 83, of Olmstead, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the home of her daughter.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 20 at 2 p.m. at Summers and Son Funeral Home with Bro. Kenny Chyle officiating. Burial will follow in the Dripping Spring Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Tuesday, July 19 from 5-8 p.m. and Wednesday, July 20 from 8 a.m. until the time of service.
