Margaret Elaine “Brandy” Robbins, age 71, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Hospice House in Bowling Green, Ky.
She was born in Lincoln, Neb. on March 19, 1951, to the late Martin Sylvester and Mary (Throop) Pelroy. Margaret is of the Lutheran faith and worked for Catalyst Technology in Buckner, Ky. where she did clerical work. She was a United States Marine Corps veteran having served in Lance Company- Vietnam Era. She was also a Kentucky Colonel.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 52 years, Dan Robbins; a son, Danny Robbins, Jr. (Debbie) of Russellville, Ky.; a daughter, Christina Marie Robbins of Bowling Green, Ky.; five brothers, Ed Pelroy (Kathy) and Fred Pelroy of Springfield, Ore., Daniel Pelroy (Dianna) of Lowell, Ore., Buck Pelroy (Janet) of Veneta, Ore., Chuck Pelroy (Janet) of Eugene, Ore., and three sisters, Cheryl Carnes and Connie Caton (Orville) of Eugene, Ore. and Cynthia Fryrear of Springfield, Ore.; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
The family has chosen cremation. A memorial service for Margaret Elaine “Brandy” Robbins will be at a later date.
The family request in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research.
