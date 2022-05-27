Kathy Michele Norris Miller, 61, of Adairville, passed away May 25, 2022, in the Auburn nursing and Rehab in Auburn.
A funeral mass will be held Friday, May 27 at 11 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Ken officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will begin Thursday, May 26 from 5-7 p.m. with a Rosary service starting at 7 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.