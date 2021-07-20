Edith Wells Martin died peacefully on July 6, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. at Charter Senior Living of Hermitage.
Born in Hopkinsville, Ky., Edie was the daughter of Harry and Tina Wells.
Edie was an active member of the Russellville City Council and First Baptist Church of Russellville, Ky. Later she moved to Bowling Green, Ky., and worked for the Internal Revenue Service until her retirement. She attended the First Baptist Church of Bowling Green.
Edie is survived by her sisters, Joyce Broadbent and Helen Young; her daughters, Terry Martin Rudd of Nashville, Tenn. (husband, Ray) and Kim Martin McAfee of Bowling Green, Ky. (husband Phillip), and grandchildren, Lucas and Sydney Rudd and Joshua and Mitchell McAfee.
A small memorial service will be held on Monday, July 19 at the Riverside Cemetery in Hopkinsville, Ky. at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org.
