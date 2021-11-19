Irene Johnson Gooch, age 90, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Logan Memorial Hospital.
Irene was a Logan County native born Jan. 24, 1931, to the late Paul Johnson and Hattie Ward Johnson. She was a graduate of Olmstead High School. She worked at G. E. in Owensboro, Rockwell, Western Auto, Logan County Hospital, and was the owner/operator of Sew Easy Fabrics. She also helped her husband on the farm. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a strong independent business-minded, loving, dearly loved, gentle creative spirit. She was a beautiful seamstress, making many clothes and draperies for her daughter and many around Logan County. She had an amazing memory. She could literally remember all the way back to her childhood. But most especially, she loved the Lord God with all her heart and He filled her with peace as she was transitioning for her final journey home.
Along with her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Eugene Gooch; brothers, Boyd and Harold Johnson; sisters, Pauline Woodard, Patsy Gibb, and Mary Lou Hesson, and dear friend, Rose Williams.
Irene is survived by one daughter, S. Darlene Gooch of Russellville, Ky.; one brother, Rabon Ward Johnson of Manchester, Tenn.; many nieces and nephews that she loved so much, and friends, Margie Flener, Elsie Flowers, Barbara Marshall, Nola Joines, Frankie Smith, Kirk and Brenda Thorlton, and Ann Stokes Mudge.
Funeral services for Irene Johnson Gooch will be conducted on Friday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. at Summers and Son Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Harvey officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home on Friday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. until the service hour of 1 p.m.
Pallbearers are Steve Hindman, Randy Parrish, Paul Frances Johnson, Ward Johnson, Craig Johnson, and Sean Johnson. Honorary pallbearer is Robert Griffin.
Memorial donations may be made to Logan Co. FRYSC c/o Jama Madison, 2200 Bowling Green Road, Russellville, KY 42276, Russellville FRYSC c/o Carol Kees, 1000 N. Main Street, Russellville, KY 42276 or First Baptist Church, 277 South Main Street, Russellville, KY 42276.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.