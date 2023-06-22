Kit Landis Klein, 76, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2023, at North Florida Regional Hospital in Gainesville, Fla.
Born on Dec. 25, 1946, in Tulsa, Okla. to Leon Klein (deceased) and Jane Klein (deceased), he grew up in San Antonio, Texas. Kit later moved to Russellville, Ky. with his wife and children in 1982 and retired with his wife to Live Oak, Fla. in 2016.
A school bus driver for Logan County, Ky. school district for many years, Kit spent his life working hard to provide for his family. A man of true integrity, he stood firm in his beliefs about God and standing up for what is right. He was a selfless man whose kindness impacted all who met him.
Kit is survived by his wife and best friend, Judy Klein of Live Oak, Fla.; his children, Lianna Allen of Russellville, Ky., Joyce Browne of Russellville, Ky., Wade Browne and wife Nicole of Greenbriar, Tenn., Jeremy Klein and wife Alison of Russellville, Ky., and Elizabeth Carroll and husband Joseph of Live Oak, Fla.; 20 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; a sister, Marcia Jacobs and husband Mike of Calais, Maine, and countless nieces and nephews.
Memorial services and a Celebration of Life will be held for friends and family on Saturday, June 24 at 1 p.m. at Kirby Funeral Home in Russellville, Ky. Flowers are greatly appreciated or any contributions in Kit’s memory can be made on his memorial website at www.everloved.com/life-of/kit-klein
