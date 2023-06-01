Ronald Hooper, 84, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Creekwood Place Nursing and Rehab in Russellville, Ky.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 31 at 1 p.m. at Summers and Son Funeral home with Bro. Jimmie Hampton and Bro. Danny Williams officiating. Burial followed in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Wednesday, May 31 from 10 a.m. until time of service.
