Wallace Herndon, 75, of Franklin, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 5:29 PM at the Medical Center of Bowling Green.
Calling hours for friends will be at the Franklin First United Methodist Church in Franklin on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 3:30-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Franklin First United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Russellville.
Wallace was born on June 12, 1945, in Hopkinsville, to the late Wallace E. Herndon, Sr. and the late Cornelia Edwards Herndon.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Jane Herndon; two children, Brad Herndon (Valerie) of Hendersonville, Tenn., and Jane Allison Shaw of Louisville; and one grandson, Jack Shaw.
Wallace was a member of Franklin First United Methodist Church in Franklin, where he was involved with the choir and often played the piano. He graduated from the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources and was a member of Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity. Wallace graduated from the University of West Virginia with a Master’s Degree in Human Resources. Wallace worked for General Electric in Tennessee and Ohio before moving to Franklin. He was a Human Resource Manager at Lenk Company (Drackett) until it closed, and then worked at Fruit of the Loom in Bowling Green. Wallace then went on to become a partner in Leadership Strategies Consulting Firm. He was a member of the Franklin Rotary Club, on the Lewis Memorial Board, served on the board at United Way and a member of the Literacy Council. Wallace loved watching UK sports, betting on the horses, and playing the piano. He also enjoyed traveling and trying out new restaurants and hotels.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy are to be made to Franklin First United Methodist Church, 107 North College Street, Franklin, KY 42134 or to Lewis Manor Assisted Living, 2901 Bowling Green Rd., Franklin, KY 42134 or to The Boys & Girls Club, P.O. Box 888, Franklin, KY 42135 or to a charity of one’s choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.