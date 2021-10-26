Earl Lois Casey, 84, of Lewisburg, passed away Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the Hospice House of Southern KY in Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. at Price Funeral Home with Bro. Autry Moore officiating. Burial followed in the Wileys Chapel Cemetery in Lewisburg. Visitation began at the funeral home Saturday, Oct. 23 after 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. until service time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.