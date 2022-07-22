Mike Boyles, age 76, of Bowling Green, Ky., formerly of Russellville, Ky., passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.
Mike was a Logan County, Ky. native born April 14, 1946, to the late Hilton Boyles and Myra Hinton Boyles. He was a United States Army veteran, a member of the Fellowship Church of Christ, and worked for TVA.
Along with his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Turtle Boyles.
Mike is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diane Boyles; one daughter, Dawn Pitcock and husband Stephen of Bowling Green, Ky.; one sister, Betty Parker of Tullahoma, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Chloe and Catherine Pitcock of Bowling Green, Ky., and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mike Boyles will be conducted on Saturday, July 23 at 1 p.m. at Summers and Son Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmie Lee Hampton and Dr. Bill Webb officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home on Saturday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to the service hour of 1 p.m.
Pallbearers are Jamie Daniel, Brent Daniel, Warner Williams, Charlie Bledsoe, Bill Spraggins, and Shawn Dye.
Memorial donations may be made to Healing Hands International, to fund 20th water well in Haiti, 455 McNally Drive, Nashville, TN 37211-3311. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.