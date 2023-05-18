Mary Emma Reynolds, age 77, of Russellville, Ky., passed away on May 11, 2023, in the Medical Center of Bowling Green, Ky.
Mary was born May 7, 1946, to the late Brad Carter and late Annie Bates Carter in Logan County, Ky. She is a member of the Cornerstone Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse “JT” Thomas Reynolds.
She is survived by her son, Rodney Fuller (Sherry) Russellville, Ky. and Marty Fuller of Russellville, Ky.; her daughters, Cindy Duncan (James) Russellville, Ky. and Jade Fuller of Russellville, Ky.; brother, Ernest Bates of Hendersonville, Tenn.; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, and three nephews.
Funeral services for Mary Emma Reynolds were conducted on Monday, May 15 at 1 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Johnny Fuller officiating. Burial followed in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home on Monday, May 15 from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1 p.m.
