Josephine “Jo” Smith, 92, of Lewisburg, Ky., passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Bradford Heights Nursing and Rehab in Hopkinsville, Ky.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. at Summers and Son Funeral Home with Bro. David Calvert. Burial followed in the Berea Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Sunday, Nov. 20 from 12 p.m. until service time.
