Jeffery Howard Cornelius, 56, of Lewisburg, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services were held Thursday, June 24 at 2 p.m. at Price Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Hildabrand officiating. Burial followed in the East Union Cemetery in Graham, Ky. Visitation began at the funeral home Thursday, June 24 from 10 a.m. until service time.
