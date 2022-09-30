Barry Wilson Perkins, age 76, of Auburn, Ky., passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at his home.
Barry was born on April 5, 1946, to the late Edwin Burr “E.B.” “Perk” Perkins and Dorothy Griffith (Wilson) Perkins. He attended the USA Presbyterian Church in Auburn, worked in woodworking with Colonial House Furniture in Auburn, was a farmer, served in the United States Army National Guard, was an active member of the Logan County Cattleman’s Association where he was a past president and cooking chairman, member of the Region Four Cattleman Board, past president and serving vice president of the Logan County Extension Board, and past president and past vice president of the Logan County Fair Board. Barry was also an avid UK fan.
Barry is survived by his wife of 41 years, Linda (Bratton) Perkins; daughter, Kayla Perkins Mann (Jamie) of Franklin, Ky.; sister Rebecca Perkins Daniel (Robert, Jr.) of Fredericksburg, Va., and his granddaughter, Kaylin Mann.
A Celebration of Life was conducted Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 4-8 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel. Graveside services took place Thursday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. in the Auburn Cemetery with Lonnie Epley and Chris Milam speaking.
