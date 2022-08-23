Lisa Ann Corbett, 50, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Logan Memorial Hospital in Russellville, Ky.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. in the Chapel of Kirby Funeral Services Russellville with cremation to follow. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 4-8 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. until time of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.