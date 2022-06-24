Angel lee (Jones) Biggs, 31, of Russellville, passed away June 3, 2022 at her home.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, June 26 at 3 p.m. at Baugh Station General Baptist Church in Lewisburg with Brother Jonathan Hadden officiation. Visitation will begin at the church Sunday, June 26 from 2-3 p.m. Cremation was chosen. Arrangements are under the direction of Kirby Funeral Services Russellville.
